Emirates showcases Expo 2020 partnership in Dubai

Emirates is taking its partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai to new heights and educating festival goers about its involvement with the show during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

The event will run through February 9th at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

In line with the theme of ‘Tomorrow’, Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai will be activating a joint interactive space and rolling out unique experiences on-ground to interact with visitors of all ages.

The event hopes to foster an environment of creativity and encourage discussions around the main theme of Expo 2020 – ‘Connecting minds, Creating the future’.

From February 5th-8th, visitors can learn more about the show, and get a sneak preview of the Emirates Pavilion, which will be an exploration of the future of commercial travel.

A large colouring wall with exclusive artwork design curated by Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi, will also be on display for children to enjoy.

The design will include a visual interpretation of the show, including the Emirates Pavilion and Emirates aircraft adorned with Expo 2020 decals.

A bespoke Expo 2020 Dubai pop-up display will showcase the Expo grounds including a deep dive into the Emirates Pavilion.

Visitors will have a chance to join an interactive quiz and win vouchers to select leisure outlets in Dubai as well as Expo 2020 wristbands.

Festival-goers will also get a chance to interact with Emirates’ pilot and cabin crew mascots as they roam the festival grounds with Expo 2020 Dubai mascots, Rashid and Latifa.

A photo-booth will be available for visitors to take pictures as personalised souvenirs.

Emirates continues to strengthen its commitment to cultural events in the UAE, and has played a pivotal role in growing the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature into the most prominent literary event in Dubai’s annual calendar.

The airline supports over 50 cultural, sports and music events around Dubai as well as the UAE, helping to build up the city into a leading centre for world-class events and festivals, and fostering vibrant communities by bringing people from all backgrounds together for unique shared experiences.

Emirates is a premier partner and the official airline for Expo 2020 Dubai, and has been working to spread awareness and capture the world’s attention around the global event and attract visitors.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 20th to April 10th.

It will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

Take a look at all the latest Breaking Travel News coverage from the build-up to the event here.