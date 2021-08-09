Gulf Air returns to London Heathrow

Gulf Air has resorted its flagship double daily direct passenger flights to London Heathrow.

The move is in line with the latest decision by the British authorities to add Bahrain to the amber list for arriving travellers.

Being on the amber list will mean that citizens and residents of Bahrain will be able to quarantine at their choice of residence for ten days - as opposed to institutional quarantine for arrivals from red list countries.

Gulf Air acting chief executive officer, Waleed AlAlawi, commented: “London is one of our main destinations in western Europe and we’ve been connecting both kingdoms since 1970.

“It has also been a destination that we maintained scheduled operations to throughout 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to the great efforts by the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19), the kingdom of Bahrain is now moved from the red list to the amber list in the UK colour coding entry system.”

Gulf Air began the summer season with flights to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic network and continues to resume operations and restore services to cities of its original 2019 destination network.

Back in May, the airline announced that all its flights would be operated by 100 per cent vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants.