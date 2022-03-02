Gulf Air extends Sabre partnership

Sabre Corporation and Gulf Air have reaffirmed their long-standing relationship with an expanded, multi-year agreement.

Under the renewed agreement, the national carrier of Bahrain will continue to use passenger service system (PSS) SabreSonic to help power its digital transformation, provide a seamless traveller experience and drive revenue growth.

The PSS is designed to automate sales and reservations with enhanced functionalities that can help provide increased revenue opportunities by tailoring offers to meet the needs of travellers and help create an efficient airport experience.

Gulf Air has also renewed a suite of solutions that will help ensure operational efficiency and help incremental revenue opportunities through advanced fares management, schedule and network optimisation and state-of-the-art revenue management.

The agreement has also been expanded to include Sabre’s Dynamic Availability tool.

A key building block for personalised retailing, the dynamic pricing engine will allow Gulf Air to identify ways to unlock greater value.

“We’re delighted to reaffirm our relationship with Sabre and leverage its technology to further support our strategic plans,” said Waleed Al Alawi, acting chief executive of Gulf Air.

“We are currently undergoing a major transformation to upscale our technology strategy, advance operational efficiencies and improve traveller experience.

“As we move into recovery, we are confident that the flexible and intelligent nature of Sabre solutions, including SabreSonic, will enable us to be more efficient and offer a modern retail experience that enables personalised travel at scale, increases growth opportunities and allows us to create a differentiated brand experience in a highly competitive environment.”

Sabre’s high performance, flexible PSS enables partners to realise increased growth opportunities through merchandising, codeshare agreements and alliance partners, plus cost savings from better managed inventory and schedules, as well as from shopping and reservations capabilities.

Airlines are also able to gain an improved understanding of trends using real-time data which finds problems and creates solutions to help maximise value.