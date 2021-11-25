Grenada drops quarantine requirement for vaccinated travellers
As the holiday travel season begins and with global vaccinations on the rise, Grenada has updated its visitor protocols.
All travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 entering Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, with a WHO-approved vaccination and a negative PCR test, taken no more than 72-hours before travel, will no longer be required to quarantine for 48-hours upon arrival in the country.
This is the first major update to the health and safety protocols since July 31st, when the destination instituted a policy requiring all non-nationals be fully vaccinated to be granted entry.
Along with the 48-hour quarantine removal, Grenada has made several other updates to its protocols.
For example, persons traveling to Grenada will no longer be required to fill out a Pure Safe Travel Authorisation Certificate.
They will now be required to fill out a health declaration form, which can be accessed here.
A physical copy of the certificate must be presented upon arrival to Grenada.