BTN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS from State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2023

The CTO State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) is the Caribbean’s premier forum for the presentation and exploration of the major issues impacting the development of the sector in the region. Tourism continues to cement its position as the main driver of economies across the region, and the SOTIC gathers regional and international experts, thought leaders, decision-makers and influencers to focus on the next steps needed to be taken for the region to remain competitive and grow sustainably.

CLICK THIS LINK TO VIEW THE VIDEO INTERVIEWS