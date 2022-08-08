British Airways boosts connectivity between London and Grenada

British Airways will operate an additional weekly flight from London Gatwick to Grenada every Sunday from 30 October 2022, bringing the total weekly flights to three. The additional capacity will boost connectivity between the destinations and offer extra choice and flexibility to UK travellers.

British Airways currently operates flights to Grenada on Wednesdays and Saturdays via St Lucia and the new weekly flight on Sundays will be via Antigua.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority said: “We want to thank British Airways for their confidence in Grenada as a destination, and for providing our diaspora and UK visitors with more flexibility and convenience. In the first half of 2023, we will see the opening of Six Senses, a 100 room luxury resort with six villas, and The Beach House, sister hotel to Silversands, with 31 rooms.”

“From stunning waterfalls, beautiful beaches, world famous dive sites and mouth watering cuisine; the Spice Isle offers a truly unforgettable experience all year round with something on offer for every type of traveller.”

Virgin Atlantic also operates flights to Grenada from London Heathrow, with two weekly flights via Barbados on Tuesdays and Saturdays through to 29 October 2022, and then Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 November 2022.

