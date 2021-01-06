Grand Universe Lucca joins Autograph Collection

Marriott International has announced the opening of Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection.

The 16th century palazzo has 55-guestrooms, complete with nine unique suites.

“We are delighted to expand our offering of one-of-a-kind hotels in Italy and our debut in the charming city of Lucca,” said Jenni Benzaquen, vice president, brand, EMEA, Marriott International.

“Grand Universe Lucca is a unique jewel in the stunning city and Autograph Collection Hotels’ independent spirit is the perfect fit for the hotel’s next chapter.”

Known as the city of a hundred and one churches, Lucca is set in the heart of Tuscany, at the foot of the Apuan Alps and less than half an hour drive from the wonderful Versilia coast.

Overlooking two of the most beautiful piazzas in Lucca, the hotel’s location is perfect for discovering the stunning city.

Previously a palazzo of the Paoli family during the Renaissance, the site was originally transformed into a unique hotel in 1857, which became famous for hosting poets, philosophers and artists from around the world.

Now, the hotel opens its doors to a new generation after a multi-million-pound renovation led by Archea Associati, restoring the hotel to its ancient glowing splendour.

Guestrooms showcase a unique blend of timeless style and contemporary sophistication.

On joining Autograph Collection Hotels, Grand Universe Lucca will introduce several signature offerings from private cocktail classes with the hotel’s head mixologist, to wine tastings of some of Tuscany’s most famous grapes.