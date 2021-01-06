Badrutt’s Palace Hotel reopens in Switzerland

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz has reopened its doors for the winter season.

The property is offering 40 revamped rooms and suites following an extensive renovation in partnership with award-winning New York design studio Champalimaud.

The elegant redesign mirrors the innovative spirit of the iconic hotel, which has been welcoming guests since 1896, yet continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s luxury traveller.

The vision of the Badrutt’s Palace and of Champalimaud was to enhance the in-room experience for the modern guest whilst preserving the iconic heritage of the palace.

The result is sensitively transformed spaces, which are sophisticated and functional yet authentic and unique, specially designed for the main reasons luxury travellers flock to St. Moritz: adventure, glamour, exceptional service and comfort.

The new room and suite categories include deluxe double rooms, signature double rooms, St. Moritz Suites (including the St. Moritz two-bedroom suite), plus deluxe junior suites with stunning lake views and superior double rooms with village views.

Carefully created to host families or individuals seeking long-term stays, the beautifully renovated accommodations either feature connecting sitting rooms or offer the option to connect with an adjacent room.

“One of the most spectacular aspects of St. Moritz is the quality of the light, and we designed the rooms with that in mind. Subtle texture is made rich by the reflected daylight, and we crafted great lighting to bring it alive at night,” explains Ed Bakos of Champalimaud.

The interiors are designed using a colour palette of creamy whites and shades of blue inspired by the surrounding Alpine scenery.

The spaces are embellished with tailor-made, embroidered fabrics, custom chinoiserie wall coverings, and classical metallic accents inspired by the rich heritage and individuality of the hotel.

“Our goal is to evolve and innovate while preserving the iconic heritage of the Palace.

“I believe we have achieved this excellently by modernising and at the same time integrating special elements into the interior.

“The result is a combination of functionality and sophisticated design,” added Richard Leuenberger, managing director of Badrutt’s Palace.