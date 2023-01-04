GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2022

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A, Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL’s total supply (ASK) increased 21.1%. Total seats increased 16.5% and the number of departures increased by 16.4%. GOL’s total demand (RPK) increased by 15.2% and the load factor was 77.9%.

GOL’s domestic supply (ASK) increased 10.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 5.6%. GOL’s domestic load factor was 78.7%. The volume of departures increased by 11.5% and seats increased by 11.7%.

GOL’s international supply (ASK) was 465 million, the demand (RPK) was 332 million and international load factor was 71.4%.

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of “Being the First for All”, GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL’s #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company’s shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.