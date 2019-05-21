Hyatt signs for first property in Malta

In a busy week for Maltese tourism, Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into a franchise agreement with Bay Street Holdings to develop the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the country.

Located on the scenic coastal destination of St. Julian’s, the 153-room resort is expected to open in 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce plans for the first Hyatt-branded property in Malta, a country rich in historic architecture and now quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for business and leisure travel,” said Guido Frederich, Hyatt regional vice president development, Europe.

“This is a great opportunity to build on the current Hyatt Regency brand presence in southern Europe, and we look forward to working with the highly experienced developers, Bay Street Holdings, to open a new, exclusive hotel in the area.”

Gaining popularity among leisure guests and high-end business travellers, Malta’s tourist numbers having doubled since 2010.

Increasingly, visitors are choosing to stay at the coastal destination of St. Julian’s due to its proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Hyatt Regency Malta will be located only a short walk from the beach and marina, and less than 20 minutes from Malta’s international airport and the UNESCO World Heritage City of Valletta.

Furthermore, the hotel will offer flexible event spaces and a five-story underground car park, providing a stress-free environment for corporate events, social gatherings and weddings.

“We are delighted to be working with Hyatt to bring a new resort offer to St. Julian’s – one of Malta’s most in-demand destinations,” said Albert Galea, chief executive officer, Bay Street Holdings.

“At Hyatt Regency Malta, guests will enjoy the seamless, intuitive experiences the brand is well recognised for.”