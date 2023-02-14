GLOBAL TOURISM RESILIENCE CONFERENCE TO FEATURE IMPRESSIVE ROSTER OF EXPERT SPEAKERS

His Excellency, Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the Organization of American States, one of the key experts to speak at the upcoming Global Tourism Resilience Conference.

The historic, first-of-its-kind Global Tourism Resilience Conference, taking place in Jamaica this February 15-17, 2023 will feature a well-rounded roster of high-profile panelists and moderators who will be participating in the event.

Headlined by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, the conference is gearing up to showcase some of the best minds on tourism resilience and sustainability, investment and economic development.

Some of the expert speakers include Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Percival James Patterson, who will be the keynote for the African Caribbean Tourism Summit segment of the conference on February 16.

Other notable speakers include, His Excellency, Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the Organization of American States; Hon Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism for the Cayman Islands; Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC Ltd and Invest Tourism Ltd and Co-Chair, Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre; Dr. Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman, Sandals Resorts International and the ATL Group; and Mrs. Nicola Madden-Greig, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).There will also be strong representation from the North American, African and Caribbean regions with several Ministers of Tourism and industry leaders.

“I am extremely pleased to have the participation of so many respected professionals as panelists and moderators for this inaugural Global Tourism Resilience Conference,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “It is a testament to the importance of building tourism resilience for the future through sustainable and responsible growth for Jamaica, the Caribbean, Africa and countries across the world so that their respective economies, particularly among nations that are heavily dependent on tourism as a contributor to GDP, can become more impervious to shocks,” said Minister Bartlett.

A full roster of speakers, who hail from all around the world, can be found here. This group of experts in their collective fields will gather to collaboratively discuss issues that are central to future-proofing travel and tourism to various disruptions moving forward, from natural disasters to health pandemics, economic recessions and other such shocks that can impact the industry with the goal of charting a course for increased resilience. Among the topics the experts will be discussing are human capital development; how to prepare for and manage future disruptions; investing in infrastructure; fostering private and public sector partnerships, the importance of air connectivity to tourism growth; and much more.

“We are indeed looking forward to the rich discussions and positive outcomes from this Conference,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

Taking place over a 3-day period, the Global Tourism Resilience Conference will include panel discussions, networking opportunities, presentations and lively debates on matters of building resilience in tourism.

On February 17, Global Tourism Resilience Day will be celebrated for the first time with a Commemorative Ceremony including special performances by Jamaican entertainers, recognizing the official adoption by the United Nations on February 6 of the resolution to observe the day each year.

