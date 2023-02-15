SAINT LUCIA LAUNCHES NEW VISITOR EXPERIENCE: NATIONAL BAR EXPERIENCE

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has launched a new visitor experience called Kabawé Krawl. A nationally mapped bar trail, it is designed to promote the local nightlife, food and culture within Saint Lucia’s communities.

For visitors interested in exploring Saint Lucia whilst sipping a Piton beer, sampling a rum punch or a golden apple juice, this new experience is for you. The name Kabawé Krawl comes from the Creole for rum shop and features a range of bars selected by the SLTA to give a real flavour of the different communities around the island. It’s an opportunity to meet the locals, swap stories and enjoy some more Saint Lucian hospitality.

If you’re out and about, look for the Kabawé Krawl signs at a participating venue or follow the interactive map on the SLTA website. Alternatively, book a guided tour around some of the bars with one of the approved local tour companies. Serenity Vacation and Tours offers private transportation with a personal tour guide for a four-hour evening ‘Krawl’, starting at £44.00 per person for a group of ten. https://serenitytvl.com/tour/st-lucia-kabawe-krawl/

Kabawé Krawl is co-sponsored by Piton Beer, Bounty Rum, and Lucian Links.

For more information on the Kabawé Krawl visit www.stlucia.org/kabawekrawl.

Do please drink responsibly and never drink and drive.