Oceania Cruises headed to Tahiti next year

Oceania Cruises has introduced 16 new Europe and Tahiti voyages for early 2022.

The trips will take place onboard the better-than-new and more beautiful than ever Regatta and Nautica.

When Nautica debuts on April 1st, the ship will have just emerged from an extensive period in drydock and similarly, Regatta returns to service fresh from her recent re-inspiration.

The debut of Nautica and re-start of Regatta heralds the completion of the $100+ million OceaniaNEXT “better-than-new” rebuild of the brand’s four 684-guest Regatta Class ships and the brand’s full return to service with all six ships sailing the globe once again.

Nautica’s April through June 2022 Europe voyages range in length from ten to 24 days and call on the most iconic destinations in the region, such as the French and Italian Rivieras, the Greek Isles, the Holy Lands and the Canary Islands.

Regatta reprises her perennially popular Tahiti itineraries with the addition of three new ten-day roundtrip Papeete cruises in February 2022.

These new sailings will be available for reservations on July 28th.

“With such extraordinary demand for travel in 2022, we are pleased to be able to offer our discerning travellers these additional travel options in these most sought-after destinations,” stated Bob Binder, chief executive of Oceania Cruises.

“With record-setting demand for international travel in the coming year, we are committed to providing our guests with more destination options and our travel advisor partners with even more sales opportunities.”