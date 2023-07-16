Fujita Kanko’s Hakone Kowakien Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening in Japan

Fujita Kanko Inc., a leading Japanese hospitality company headquartered in Tokyo, announced that Hakone Kowakien Hotel has opened in Hakone, a famous hot springs destination surrounded by Lake Ashinoko and Mount Fuji, approximately 90 minutes by car or train from the center of Tokyo. The newly built 150-room modern resort is designed for all generations, especially families with children, to not only relax with hot spring baths but also have fun experiences.

Its facilities include large hot spring baths (indoor and outdoor), one of which is situated on the top floor offering panoramic views, seven private hot spring baths, a restaurant, kids’ space and outdoor pool (summer only). A multi-function room serves as a co-working space. There are six types of guest rooms. Furthermore, the resort is built on Fujita Kanko’s vast Hakone Kowakien resort compound in the middle of beautiful nature and there are other facilities/amenities to enjoy.

The resort’s staying guests are granted unlimited free access to Yunessun, a popular hot spring theme park (guests wear bathing suits) and Mori no Yu, another hot spring facility, on the compound. Yunessun, known for multiple fun themed hot spring baths such as wine bath and coffee bath, has just completed massive renovations/updates and reopened on July 7th. It features new functions/zones including outdoor zone where guests can enjoy easy camping, and amusement zone with AR gaming, shops and food court, emphasizing various fun activities and experiences.

Fore more information/reservation, visit: https://www.hakone-hotelkowakien.jp/en/