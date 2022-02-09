Multan to return to Qatar Airways network

Qatar Airways scheduled flights to Multan International Airport, Pakistan, will resume on February 22nd.

The carrier will offer three weekly services initially, increasing to four from March 27th.

The airline temporarily suspended flying to Multan in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The route will be operated by Airbus A320 offering seats in business and economy class.

With the addition of three weekly flights to Multan, passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations across the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Following the resumption, the airline will operate 66 weekly flights to and from six airports in Pakistan, serving more cities in Pakistan than any other full service global airline.

Qatar Airways flight QR616, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 20:45, arriving at 02:00 the next day into Multan International Airport.

Qatar Airways flight QR617, will depart from Multan International Airport at 03:25, and arrive into Hamad International Airport at 05:15.