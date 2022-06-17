Four Seasons Anguilla to celebrate July 4th in style

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla will celebrate the July 4th holiday in style this year by welcoming back mixology maestro Valentino Longo, as well as partnering with leading British facial acupuncture specialist Sarah Bradden, and Jack Arnold of Big Green Egg for a special BBQ on the beach.

Encircled by the pristine Barnes Bay and Meads Bay beaches, with daily direct flights from Miami to the island, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla is the perfect escape for a long weekend over this summer holiday. The Resort will host a series of activations from July 1 through 8, 2022 to include:

Award-Winning Mixology Maestro Valentino Longo Resides at Sunset Lounge - July 1-5, 2022:

The Resort’s much loved Sunset Lounge welcomes back highly acclaimed Miami-based, Italian mixologist Valentino Longo for a week-long residency to offer a bespoke menu with each cocktail inspired by a classic American drink utilizing fresh local ingredients from the island. Formerly Head Bartender at Four Seasons at The Surf Club and now Founder of Shōshin Art Club, the award-winning mixologist has specially curated a collection of cocktails available nightly over the holiday week with highlights including Let Me BEE (lemongrass Campari, fresh coconut water, sea grapes honey, prosecco, moringa Leaves) and Spicy & Fresh (tequila, spicy pineapple cordial, lime juice, local salt, makrut lime).

The Ultimate July 4th BBQ with Jack Arnold from Big Green Egg - July 4th, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Special for July 4th, Jack Arnold from Big Green Egg will host a spectacular BBQ, taking over the Resort’s family-friendly Bamboo Bar & Grill and Pool. The afternoon will include a cook-off between Jack himself and local Anguillan grill talent Paper, who is known for his famous BBQs complete with a big firework display. The evening will conclude with tasty s’mores on the idyllic Meads Bay.

Experience a Spiritual Reset at the Spa with Facial Acupuncturist Sarah Bradden - July 3-8, 2022

For those seeking zen this July 4th holiday, leading facial acupuncturist Sarah Bradden will be hopping across the pond from London to the Resort to offer her signature 90 minute Bradden Method Treatment. The Bradden Method combines facial acupressure massage, LED Light Therapy and ear seeds to help calm and soothe the mind while instantly improving skin texture and tone.

This exciting summer programming adds to the Resort’s growing partnerships program with top talent spanning the culinary, beauty and wellness, fitness and music fields. Previous partners have included acclaimed Chef Marcus Samuelsson, former British Olympian Louise Hazel, two-time Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and celebrity personal trainer Ngo Okafor, award-winning skincare brand deMamiel, as well as a DJ set from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – five-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician.