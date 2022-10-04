Anguilla drops all Covid entry restrictions

The eastern Caribbean destination of Anguilla has dropped its remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions for visitors.

Since October 1, all visitors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, have no longer been required to present a Covid-19 test result to the airlines on check-in and on arrival at the ports of entry on Anguilla.

However, visitors transiting through St Maarten to travel to Anguilla are required to adhere to St Maarten’s entry requirements.

The news comes as the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) announced that American Airlines will introduce an additional flight to its daily, scheduled service from Miami to Anguilla next month.

From November 3 to December 17, American Airlines will operate eight flights a week to Anguilla, and for the festive season, between December 18 and January 8, the island will see 11 flights a week operating from Miami.

The tourist board said in a statement: “The increased Miami route offers a valid alternative to typical routes from the UK, via Antigua or St Maarten, for British travellers seeking winter sun on the paradise shores of Anguilla and the chance to combine Miami and Anguilla in a twin-centre getaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“American Airlines operates direct flights daily from London Heathrow to Miami.”

Source: Travel Weekly