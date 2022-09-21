Four representatives from Turkish Airlines are appointed to IATA’s Advisory Councils

Following the IATA’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Doha, four representatives from Turkish Airlines are appointed to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Advisory Councils for the next three-year term. Representing 290 airlines and 120 countries

IATA maintains an international perspective and provides a global voice on behalf of its members, based on the relationships with governments and other industry stakeholders around the world, advocating on behalf of its members on key industry issues.

Kerem Kızıltunç, Chief Corporate Development and IT Officer, Turhan Özen, Chief Cargo Officer, Berkant Kolcu, SVP Legal and Compliance and Özlem Salihoğlu, SVP International Relations and Alliances have been appointed to 4 IATA Advisory Councils (IAC), namely Digital Transformation Advisory Council, Cargo Advisory Council, Legal Advisory Council and Industry Affairs Advisory Council respectively. Mr. Kızıltunç is also elected as Vice-Chair Digital Transformation Advisory Council for 2022-2024 period and he is to be assigned as Chair Digital Transformation Advisory Council for 2024-2026 period.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee and Board of Governors member in IATA, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: “After IATA Board of Governors membership, Turkish Airlines’ appearance on global stage is strengthening with these 4 significant assignments. I believe that our colleagues will represent Turkish Airlines in accordance with their expertise and dedication to improve industry for all of us.”

These high-profile assignments to 4 of the 9 IATA Advisory Councils will positively affect the competence of Turkish Airlines in the airline industry. Elected executives of Turkish Airlines will advise the Board and work closely with IATA management on all matters referred by the IATA Director General with all other council member airlines.

IACs members are appointed by the Director General based on nominations from member airline CEOs and following review by the Chair Committee and the approval of the Chair Committee and the Board. The Advisory Councils meet at least twice a year at IATA’s offices in Montreal, Geneva, Singapore, Miami, or Madrid and may establish working groups to provide technical advice on an on-going basis and task forces to address specific time-limited projects.

