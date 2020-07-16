Foreign & Commonwealth Office clarifies cruise advice

New advice from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office appears to clear the way for river cruising to return for UK travellers.

The government body last week issued a blanket ban on the sector, branding cruising unsafe in the post Covid-19 world.

However, the FCO has now clarified cruise ship travel means “staying overnight for at least one night on a sea-going cruise ship with people from multiple households”.

“Our advice against cruises applies to international travel on a ship that is exclusively for pleasure or recreation, providing overnight accommodation and other leisure facilities such as entertainment venues or swimming pools,” added a statement.

This appears to allow Hurtigruten to offer cruises around the UK later this year.

The advice does not include ferries or privately-rented boats, the FCO added.

Travellers are advised to contact their cruise line, travel operator or the travel company if they have a voyage booked.

