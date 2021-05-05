FCDO updates travel advice for limited number of destinations

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for a number of destinations, potentially clearing the way for the restart of travel.

The government hopes international tourism can resume on May 17th, with details expected in the coming days on which countries are considered safe.

Ahead of the announcement, the FCDO is no longer advising against non-essential travel to the Canary Islands, five Greek islands, most of Portugal, Malta and Israel.

The Canary Islands include Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

Greek islands with exemptions to the do not travel warning are Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.

Each destination has seen success in efforts to vaccination residents against Covid-19, with official stating the newly revealed exemptions are “based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”.

The FCDO still advises against travel to the rest of Spain and Greece, and the autonomous Portuguese archipelago, the Azores.

The US Virgin Islands has also been given an exemption.