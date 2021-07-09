ABTA welcomes changes to FCDO advice

ABTA has welcomed the news that the Foreign Development & Commonwealth Office (FCDO) has removed its advice against all but essential travel to several popular holiday destinations.

These include Spain, Greece, France, Morocco and Jamaica, with the changes applied with immediate effect.

The destination, however, remain on the amber list for UK travellers, meaning visitors will have to quarantine when they return.

However, from July 19th, this restriction will be removed from double vaccinated, UK citizens returning to England.

Spain is British holidaymakers’ most popular destination, attracting over 18 million UK travellers each year, followed by France, with Greece a regular feature in the top five most visited destinations.

These holiday hotspots were among 21 countries to have the advice against all but essential travel lifted, other countries include Switzerland, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Ukraine and Nigeria.

Graeme Buck, director of communications at ABTA, said: “There is huge pent-up demand for overseas holidays after so many months of travel restrictions, so many people will be very excited to be able to finally take a well-deserved break to favourite destinations like Spain, Greece and France.”