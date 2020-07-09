FCO advises against all cruise ship travel

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has begun to advise against all cruise ship travel.

This is due to the ongoing pandemic and is based on medical advice from Public Health England, the government body said.

Previously the advice discouraged those over 70-years-of-age and travellers with existing health conditions from taking cruises.

That advice, which was issued in March as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Europe, has now been expanded.

The government will continue to review its cruise ship travel advice based on the latest medical advice.

“If you have future cruise travel plans, you should speak to your travel operator, or the travel company you booked with, for further advice,” the Foreign & Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

The body said it continued to support the department for transport’s work with industry for the resumption of international cruise travel.

Virtually all cruise activity is currently suspended, though Hurtigruten unveiled plans for a number of UK-sailings in September earlier this week.