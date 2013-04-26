Forbes Travel Guide unveils 2020 star ratings

Forbes Travel Guide has presented a galaxy of stars to the most luxurious properties in the world.

A record 107 new five-star awards have been announced, owing to the company’s significant expansion across 16 countries.

The 2020 awards celebrate 1,898 star-rated properties in 73 countries; the full list can be found here.

The new awards add 70 five-star, 120 four-star and 81 recommended hotels to the annual winners list.

Among restaurants, there are 13 new five-star, eight new four-star and two new recommended winners.

The recipients also include 24 new five-star and 22 new four-star spas.

This year sees the most extensive global expansion in Forbes Travel Guide’s 62 -year history.

The company spotlights new international markets, including Antigua, the Bahamas, Cambodia, Egypt, Fiji, French Polynesia, India, Jordan, the Maldives, Mauritius, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, the Seychelles and South Africa, many of which achieved the coveted five-star honour.

A total of 432 five-star distinctions were awarded to hotels, restaurants and spas, and the top ranking was attained for the first time in Antigua; Bora Bora; Cambodia; Cape Town; Doha; Fiji; Ireland; Johannesburg; the Maldives; Mauritius; Monte Carlo; Moscow; Prague; St. Petersburg, Russia; the Seychelles; and Tahiti.

Four Seasons maintained the prestigious achievement as the brand with the most five-star hotels adding 11 new five-star hotel awards to its collection.

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons Hotel Moscow and Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff, Johannesburg are among some of the additions in newly rated destinations.

Wynn Resorts took an all-star position, dominating the Las Vegas market by earning seven five-star awards.

London cemented its position as the global five-star capital city with 19 top hotels, including six new additions: Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel; Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square; Rosewood London and the Berkeley.

The Egerton House Hotel and the Milestone Hotel & Residences join Hotel 41 to give Red Carnation hotels a triple five-star hotel win for the city.

“It’s a privilege for Forbes Travel Guide to honour such magnificent hotels, restaurants and spas from all corners of the globe.

“Each deserving recipient excels at enriching people’s lives through the power of exceptional service,” said Filip Boyen, chief executive of Forbes Travel Guide.

“Our role at Forbes Travel Guide is to establish our annual star ratings with absolute independence and integrity and champion those at the very top of their game.”

More Information

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its star ratings, head over to the official website, or take a look at what chief executive Philp Boyen had to say to Breaking Travel News when we caught up with him last year here.