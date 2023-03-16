Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest Earns Prestigious Forbes Five-Star Rating

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, announced its latest Star Awards on February 15, 2023. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest earned the exquisite accolade of Five Star rating, being the only hotel in Hungary that received the highest designation, in addition to the Four Star award that its Spa acquired, which is also unique to the Hungarian market.

“It is a great honour to receive the prestigious distinction of Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rating for the seventh consecutive year,” says General Manager Thibaut Drege of Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest. “This award is a recognition of the exceptional dedication of the teams at Gresham Palace to ensure memorable experiences and seamless services for all guests. My warmest thanks and compliments to the whole team.”

Located in the heart of Budapest, the Art Nouveau landmark embodies the spirit of Budapest’s Golden Era glamour. With 160 luxurious guest rooms, 19 expansive suites and spectacular, grandiose event spaces, the property is a true gem on one of Europe’s most scenic rivers. Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five Star service, and the team at Four Seasons Hotel Budapest is honoured to be featured on this Star rating list.

“The achievements of Four Seasons in this year’s Forbes Travel Guide awards once again demonstrate the company’s longstanding commitment to exemplary service,” says Hermann Elger, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide.