Forbes Travel Guide unveils e-learning webinar series

Forbes Travel Guide has revealed Hospitality Strong.

The new initiative is designed to engage, educate and elevate furloughed, laid-off and working hospitality staff of all levels during the global novel coronavirus crisis.

A series of e-learning webinars, the events will take place from April 23rd until June 25th.

Hospitality Strong is designed to support hospitality staff worldwide whose careers have been impacted by the global pandemic.

The complimentary webinars will be delivered by Forbes Travel Guide’s learning and development team and feature an engaging mix of hospitality principles illustrated with stories and visuals.

Topics range from – ‘A Timeless Service Philosophy for Uncertain Times’ to ‘Leading Through Luxury’.

Filip Boyen, chief executive, Forbes Travel Guide, said, “It has been devastating to see our beloved hospitality industry come to such a sudden pause during this unprecedented time.” He added, “This is our contribution to the collective industry effort that will be needed to rebuild and strengthen hospitality following the crisis.”

A full agenda and registration are available here.