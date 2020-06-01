Breaking Travel News roundtable: The future of business travel

As the Middle Eastern hospitality community emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, Breaking Travel News editor Chris O’Toole has led an expert panel to examine the impact of the outbreak on the business travel market.

While some changes are already apparent – including a renewed focus on hygiene, and demand for smaller, more regional gatherings – other trends will take longer to emerge.

What role will technology play in replacing face-to-face meetings in the future? How will hotels, airlines and tour operators have to adapt to meet the evolving demands of tomorrow’s business traveller?

Amanda Frasier, executive vice president, standards and ratings, Forbes Travel Guide; Raki Phillips, chief executive, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; and Guy Hutchinson, chief executive, Rotana Hotels all join the panel.

The round-table conversation forms part of the new ATM Virtual event – take a look here.