Forbes Travel Guide debuts back-to-work guidelines

Forbes Travel Guide has introduced a new set of complimentary ‘back-to-work best practice’ guidelines.

The work is coupled with a new virtual training program to support luxury hospitality establishments across the world with post-quarantine service changes.

Both resources have been launched to assist hospitality professionals in reimagining luxury service while they adhere to national and local government policies related to the pandemic.

They follow Forbes Travel Guide’s recent poll of 1,200 hospitality professionals, where 67 per cent of respondents said they expected significant changes in service delivery due to the pandemic.

The newly published guidelines are available here and are intended as a living document to provide guest-service guidance for hospitality experts as they reopen for business.

Forbes Travel Guide has taken a considered approach to address elements of guest service in: cleanliness & sanitation, communication, social distancing, food presentation safety, health & hygiene, as well as touchless and limited-contact services.

The guidelines also include helpful service hints that illustrate how best to apply the recommendations while maintaining an exceptional level of service.

Forbes Travel Guide’s team of certified trainers will deliver the new virtual training program, just like Forbes Travel Guide’s existing in-person training sessions.

The program incorporates post-quarantine best practice and is available in English, Spanish, Mandarin, and French and covers all hospitality departments and levels of profession.

There are 35 topics to choose from, in a customisable virtual format which includes many interactive elements.

Amanda Frasier, executive vice president, standards and ratings, Forbes Travel Guide, said: “We have stayed connected with star-rated properties over the past few months and can see how overwhelming it is trying to adopt government and brand guidelines.

“There’s one common concern amongst the properties, which hasn’t been addressed within the myriad guidelines – and that’s how to maintain luxury service amid the new health protocols.”