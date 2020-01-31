a&o Hostels opens first Poland location

a&o Hostels is expanding its portfolio, this time into new territory: Poland.

After 12 months of reconstruction, its centrally located 600-bed property opened earlier in the country’s capital, Warsaw.

In 2018, Warsaw welcomed a record ten million visitors to the city, with 30 per cent of these being international.

As these numbers continued to rise year on year, Warsaw became the ideal destination of choice for a&o Hostels to further its investment into western Europe.

With 199 rooms and 600 beds, the Berlin Group’s first hostel in Poland will also be Warsaw’s largest branded hostel.

Oliver Winter, chief executive at a&o Hostels, commented: “Warsaw is another milestone for a&o.

“Eastern Europe is a central market for us, and we are delighted to be able to continue our expansion with such an asset.”

After a year of reconstruction work, the eight-storey former office building in Warsaw’s Wola district now presents itself in the new a&o design.

In addition to 199 rooms, divided into 100 double rooms, 90 family rooms and ten multi-bedrooms, it will offer an a&o Kids Corner, a co-working space and a central guest kitchen.

a&o is planning further locations in Poland such as Krakow and Wroclaw.