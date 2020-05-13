ITB Berlin 2020: Strong demand at hospitality industry prepares for annual showcase

With just weeks to go until the 2020 event, ITB Berlin is in strong demand.

With 10,000 organisations and companies from over 180 countries attending, the event is fully-booked again this year.

“Our fully-booked halls are proof that even in the age of flight shame, overtourism, climate change and the coronavirus, ITB Berlin is still the focal point for the travel industry and radiates an international aura.

“For the global travel industry participating in large numbers and face-to-face meetings are important,” said David Ruetz, head of ITB Berlin.

“For us, responsible decision-making and success in business are directly linked, which is why the slogan of the ITB Berlin Convention is ‘Smart Tourism for Future’.

He added: “At present the effects of the coronavirus are very limited.

“To date two Chinese exhibitors have cancelled.

“A large number of Chinese stands are run by staff from Germany and Europe and are thus not affected by cancellations.

“Overall, the percentage of exhibitors from the People’s Republic of China is low.

“The safety of our visitors and exhibitors has the utmost priority.

“We are in permanent contact with the public health authorities and will take all recommended measures as and when they become necessary.”

ITB Berlin is already independently taking active measures.

Thus, there are additional medical specialists and first responders as well as English-speaking staff on the grounds and the sanitary facilities are being cleaned and disinfected at more frequent intervals.

Focus on Oman

From March 4th-8th the focus of the show will be on Oman, the official partner country of the event.

At the opening ceremony on the eve of ITB Berlin, the sultanate will take the audience on a tour of its many-faceted 5,000-year history.

As the partner country Oman is making the most of its role centre stage, and for the first time is represented in two halls and at the south entrance.

Visitors can find out about the country, its people and culture and about Oman’s numerous sustainable tourism initiatives in Hall 2.2, and now also in Hall 4.1.



Expo 2020 is set to take centre stage ahead of its launch in Dubai

In their role as emerging tourism destinations the other Arab countries are also strongly represented, for example in Hall 2.2, where all the emirates can be found.

Saudi Arabia is making an impressive debut and occupying a 450 square-metre, two-storey pavilion on the outdoor display area between Hall 2.2 and the CityCube.

The event comes at an exciting time for the Middle Eastern country, with a number of giga projects set to overhaul the local tourism sector.

Dubai, too, will be making its last appearance before the launch of Expo 2020 - guests can find out more in Hall 2.2

After suffering a massive decline in visitors Egypt is back as a tourism destination and represented by numerous hotels and resorts in Hall 4.2.

In Hall 21 Morocco’s displays have grown by 25 per cent, highlighting the importance of tourism for the economy.

The Africa Halls (20 and 21) were booked up at an early stage.

Numerous exhibitors are occupying larger stands, including Namibia (one-third larger), Togo, Sierra Leone and Mali.

Zambia is relocating from Hall 20 to Hall 21.

The India Hall (5.2b) is also fully booked, where Goa and Rajasthan have larger stands.

In the America/Caribbean Halls (22 and 23) exhibitor numbers have increased too.

Bolivia is returning after a two-year break.

Three of Brazil’s federal states are exhibiting their products individually for the first time.

Cusco, a city in the Peruvian Andes, is represented with its own stand, and in Hall 22 the Mexican state of Quintana Roo is making its debut at ITB Berlin.

In 2020 Israel is occupying two-thirds of Hall 7.2, as it did last year.



Saudi Arabia will showcase its new giga projects to the world at ITB

Overall, bookings for the Europe Halls have remained stable.

Russia is strongly represented in Hall 3.1 again, with the capital Moscow and St. Petersburg sharing a stand in Hall 4.1.

Turkey (Hall 3.2) is occupying a smaller stand this year but remains the largest exhibitor at ITB Berlin.

Izmir is exhibiting individually for the first time and has doubled the size of its stand.

In spite of Brexit, Britons have retained their wanderlust and the UK continues to be a holiday destination, as evidenced by the stand of Visit Britain in Hall 18, which is the same size as last year.

What is more, the British Tourist Board has booked in at ITB Berlin for the years to come.

Visit Wales has even returned in the role of a main exhibitor.

Also represented in Hall 18 is Finland with its Sustainable Travel Finland project. Its aim is to be the number one sustainable travel destination in 2025.

The results of seven pilot destinations will be announced during the course of the show.

In the Germany Hall (11.2) Saxony is occupying a larger stand.

The partner country of ITB Berlin 2021 will be drawing the attention of both trade visitors and the general public with a VW camper van.

The stand of Thuringia features an impressive display of flowers with which the federal state is promoting the horticultural show BUGA 2021.

Visitors can find out everything about the many activities marking the 250th anniversary of the world-famous composer Ludwig van Beethoven on the stand of his birthplace Bonn in Hall 8.2.

ITB Berlin 2020 will be taking place from March 4th-8th.

In 2019, a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 181 countries exhibited their products and services to around 160,000 visitors, including 113.500 trade visitors.

For more information please visit the official website.