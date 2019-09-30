Flybe reveals new name following Virgin takeover

Connect Airways chief executive, Mark Anderson, was today joined by over 200 Flybe leaders for the long-awaited unveiling of the airline’s new name.

As it enters a new era, the carrier will now fly under the Virgin brand with the name, Virgin Connect.

This marks the beginning of Flybe’s journey into the future as part of the extended Virgin family with an overall re-brand scheduled to be completed next year.

Anderson said: “We are hugely excited by this milestone in our airline’s 40-year history.

“We will remain true to our heritage and reason for being, which is offering essential regional connectivity to local communities.

“At its heart, Virgin Connect will be passionately focused on becoming Europe’s most loved and successful regional airline. It will offer travel that is simple and convenient with the personal touch.

“Our customers will naturally expect the same exceptional travel experience as they do with other Virgin-related brands. Whatever their reason for flying, we want our customers to feel loved and know we will always put their needs first in every decision we take.”

Anderson concluded: “As part of the Virgin family, we now have a tremendously re-energised team. From here on in, we invite our customers, partners and the communities we serve to join us on every step of this exciting journey!”