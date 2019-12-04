Air France-KLM places new Airbus A350-900 order

Air France-KLM has placed a firm order for ten additional widebody A350-900s with Airbus.

The move will take its total order for the aircraft type to 38 planes.

The A350s are intended to be operated by Air France.

“Rationalising and modernising the fleet is central to our effort to regain our leading position in Europe,” said Benjamin Smith, chief executive of Air France-KLM Group.

“It will strengthen our performance from both an economic and operational standpoint, and will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Offering a 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 is a jewel of European expertise and a passenger favourite.”

Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.

“Ben is leading an impressive transformation at Air France-KLM and we feel honoured that our A350 aircraft have been selected as part of this endeavour,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive.

“We sincerely thank Air France-KLM for the confidence placed in us.”



MTM Robotics

Also today, Airbus has acquired industrial automation company, MTM Robotics, for an undisclosed sum.

The move deepens Airbus’ commitment to expanding advanced robotics capabilities within its manufacturing processes.

The MTM business will retain its current leadership and 40-person staff, as well as its facility in Mukilteo, Washington, near Seattle.

“We are pleased and excited to become a part of the Airbus family and look forward to further integrating our products and approaches into the Airbus industrialization chain,” said MTM founder, Mike Woogerd.

The acquisition is the latest chapter in a trusted, ten-year-plus relationship between the companies, with multiple MTM light automated robotics systems currently in use at Airbus manufacturing facilities.

While MTM will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Airbus Americas, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, it will continue to serve other customers in the aerospace industry.

Since 2003, MTM has deployed more than 40 aerospace manufacturing systems comprised of machines, tools, machine software, enterprise software and support throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.