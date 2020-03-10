Five Palm Jumeirah to offer all-inclusive packages

Five Palm Jumeirah has launched an all-inclusive staycation package.

Guests can dine on unlimited premium food and drinks throughout their stay (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) at selected restaurants at Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village.

Prices start from AED 1,700 for two people, per night with guests able to use a complimentary shuttle bus service between both properties giving access to plenty of dining options as well as nine pools.

Guests can also access Five Palm Jumeirah’s stunning private 150 metre beach, Beach by Five, home to a glass-lined swimming pool and double width deluxe sun loungers.

The ALL-IN package is available until December 23rd.