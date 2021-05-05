Fisher appointed marketing director with Saga

Hannah Fisher has joined Saga Travel as its new marketing director.

Fisher brings with her a wealth of experience gathered over more than 20 years in the marketing industry.

She specialises in marketing strategy and digital transformation, having most recently worked for Dentsu International leading clients Honda, Camelot and TSB.

Prior to that Fisher held senior marketing roles at More Than, Sky and Direct Line.

She will be responsible for the development and delivery of the marketing strategy for Saga Travel and will lead the implementation of greater digital capability to drive a truly integrated approach to marketing communications.

Nick Stace, chief executive of Saga Travel, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Hannah’s experience to the Saga Travel team.

“Her excellent background with strong consumer brands will provide the strategic rigour to ensure that Saga leads the pack in both retaining current customers and attracting new ones.

“This is a critical time for the travel industry and we’re experiencing tremendous customer demand for cruise holidays, which has seen the early sailings already fully booked, so Hannah is joining us at a time of huge growth and opportunity.”

In addition to her new role at Saga Travel, Fisher is an active mentor and member of Bloom UK, which aims to lift up the next generation of female leaders and in her spare time, she volunteers as an NHS first responder.