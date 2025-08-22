Azamara Cruises Unveils Enhanced Destination Immersion® Program for Winter 2026-2027

Azamara Cruises, known for its Destination Immersion® and industry-leading number of late nights and overnights in port, has announced the next evolution of its destination-focused experiences. Introducing ‘Discover What the Locals Know’, an enhanced program that redefines how guests experience each port of call, offering not just the chance to visit a destination, but to truly live it as a local would.

Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises, said: “Travel expectations are evolving, with a growing desire for genuine, immersive experiences that go beyond the typical tourist view. Today’s travelers want to connect more deeply by sharing meals where locals gather, celebrating regional traditions, and exploring everyday life with a fresh perspective. That’s what ‘Discover What the Locals Know’ offers: a reimagined approach to cruise travel that brings guests closer to the heart of each destination. Whether it’s walking the quiet waterfront in Gythion, Greece, or visiting the hillside village of Şirince, Turkey, these unscripted moments create lasting impressions, and Azamara is proud to make them possible.”

Guests embarking on cruises across Azamara’s 2026-2027 Mediterranean program, which includes itineraries from fall through spring, will gain unparalleled access to culturally rich experiences. These include intimate small-group excursions led by locals, exclusive entry to several European film festivals and artisan workshops, immersive culinary journeys showcasing traditional cuisine, and privileged access to iconic cities during off-peak hours, when crowds are minimal and authenticity is at its peak.

With Azamara’s signature late nights and overnights, guests can explore at their own pace, take part in seasonal traditions, and experience true cultural immersion as they wander through vibrant winter markets and connect with local communities in authentic and unforgettable ways.

Highlights of the ‘Discover What the Locals Know’ cultural experiences include:

Sail on the 7-Night Best Of The Mediterranean Cruise: Florence, Genoa & Marseille and settle into one of Florence’s historic cinemas during Festival dei Popoli, where locals gather to watch powerful documentaries and connect over real stories from around the world.

Travel to Catania, Sicily on the 7-Night Best of the Mediterranean Cruise: Saranda, Catania, & Amalfi Coast and find yourself celebrating composer Vincenzo Bellini’s birthday on November 3rd with a citywide musical tribute known as Maratona Belliniana.

Enjoy a double overnight on the 9-Night Spain Intensive Cruise: Valencia, Cartagena & Seville and join the locals at Seville’s European Film Festival, where the city hums with creativity and culture.

Travel to Santa Margherita on the 8-Night Italy Intensive Cruise: Portofino, Florence & Porto Santo Stefano and follow locals as they harvest olives in the crisp autumn air, then visit a family-run frantoio to taste the season’s first pressings straight from the source.

Enjoy the festive season on the 7-Night Christmas Cruise: Florence, Mahon & Palma and experience the Piazza del Duomo Market: A festive setup offering handcrafted gifts, holiday sweets, nativity displays, choirs, and more, right in the heart of Florence, Italy.

The new proposition also represents a significant evolution in cruise travel and provides an ideal backdrop for sailings during the quieter months of the year, when guests can truly experience the culture of the destinations they visit, without the crowds and bustle of the peak holiday season.

All ‘Discover What the Locals Know’ sailings are now open for booking today at www.azamara.com. The enhanced Destination Immersion® program reinforces Azamara’s position as the cruise line of choice for culturally curious travelers seeking meaningful connections with the world’s most captivating destinations.