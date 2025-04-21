Azamara Cruises Unveils Immersive Cruisetours for an Unforgettable 2026 Alaska Season

Azamara Cruises, the small-ship line known for its signature Destination Immersion® experiences and Extended Destination Days, is making a bold return to Alaska’s wilderness in summer 2026 with the debut of immersive new Cruisetour packages. These pre- and post-cruise land journeys invite guests to venture beyond the coastline, seamlessly pairing Azamara’s 10 Alaska voyages aboard the intimate Azamara Pursuit® with enriching overland explorations. Perfect for travelers seeking deeper discovery, the Cruisetours feature scenic rail expeditions, authentic cultural experiences, and close encounters with the region’s striking landscapes and wildlife.

“At Azamara, we believe the most memorable journeys are the ones that offer a genuine connection to a place and its people,” said Mike Pawlus, head of itinerary planning at Azamara Cruises. “Alaska is a land of beauty, deep-rooted culture, and incredible wildlife—and our new Cruisetours are designed to bring all those elements to life. Whether it’s meeting locals, journeying deep into Denali, or taking in the scenery by rail, these land programs offer a fresh and immersive way to experience the true heart of the region.”

A Deeper Dive into Alaska & Western Canada

Azamara Cruises’ Alaska Cruisetours offer nine distinct land programs ranging from two to six nights, departing from Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver, BC, Canada. With flexible durations, guests can choose an itinerary that fits their schedule—whether they’re looking for a brief escape or a more immersive inland adventure. Each Alaska Cruisetour package includes carefully selected hotel accommodations, transfers, luggage handling, professional guides, admission fees, and select meals. Plus, with Azamara’s one-stop booking process, guests enjoy the most convenient and comprehensive way to explore the best of Alaska.

Unique to Azamara Cruises’ Alaska & Western Canada Cruisetours

Exclusive to Azamara Cruises, include a Welcome to Denali presentation at the Denali Discovery Center led by a local naturalist, complete with a wine and cheese reception. Guests can also enjoy a visit to a working farm for an engaging talk with a local farmer about Alaska’s unique agricultural landscape—part of Azamara Cruise’s signature Destination Immersion® Elevated experiences. Additional highlights include hands-on gold panning and a guided tour at “Gold Daughters,” where guests can explore the rich history of the Alaska Gold Rush, and a special experience at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, giving travelers a chance to make traditional Alaska Native ice cream. These one-of-a-kind moments are designed to provide an authentic, enriching journey only Azamara Cruises can deliver.

Alaska Cruisetour Options from Whittier, Alaska:

Alyeska, Nordic Spa & Wildlife (2-night Pre- or Post-Cruise) – Guests will enjoy a luxurious and relaxing stay at Alyeska Resort featuring a Nordic Spa and a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Alaska Explorer: Denali, Talkeetna, Riverboat & Rail (4-night Pre- or Post-Cruise) –

Guests will journey from Fairbanks to Talkeetna, enjoying wonderous rail and riverboat travel, wildlife exploration in Denali, a visit to the Alaska Native Heritage Center and more enriching cultural experiences along the way.

Alaska Wildlife & Rail (4-night Pre- or Post-Cruise) – Discover Alaska’s natural beauty and culture on a land tour from Talkeetna to Denali, featuring a panoramic rail experience aboard a dome-roofed train, wildlife viewing, local farm visits, and majestic mountain vistas.

Alaska Cruisetour Options from Vancouver, BC, Canada:

City Views & Mountain Vistas (2-night Pre- or Post-Cruise) – Guests will explore Vancouver’s natural beauty and cultural landmarks, from strolling through Stanley Park and Gastown to browsing Granville Island, crossing the Capilano Suspension Bridge, and a gondola up Grouse Mountain.

Whistler Wilderness & Scenic Vancouver (2-night Pre- or Post-Cruise) – Take in the dramatic scenery along the Sea-to-Sky Highway to Whistler, enjoy a thrilling Bear Viewing Adventure by Land Rover, and return to Vancouver to explore the city’s highlights.

Canadian Rockies by Rocky Mountaineer (5-night Post-Cruise) – Board the iconic Rocky Mountaineer for an unforgettable journey from Vancouver to Banff (Alberta), and experience the beauty of Banff National Park, Lakes Louise, and Moraine Lake.

Journey Through the Rockies (5-night Post-Cruise) – Discover the beauty of Western Canada on this post-cruise adventure, visiting Whistler, Banff National Park, Lake Louise, and Moraine Lake, while enjoying scenic drives, wine tasting in Kamloops, and more.

Journey Through the Rockies (6-night Pre-Cruise) – Travel from Calgary to Vancouver through the scenic Canadian Rockies, with highlights including Banff National Park, Lake Louise, Moraine Lake, a Banff gondola ride, wine tasting in Kamloops, and a sightseeing tour of vibrant Vancouver.

Journey Through the Rockies (6-night Pre-Cruise) – Guests begin their journey in Calgary, traveling through the majestic Canadian Rockies with highlights including a city tour, a Banff gondola ride, bear viewing in Whistler, wine tasting in Kamloops, and sightseeing in Vancouver.

Every Alaska sailing will feature an exclusive and complimentary AzAmazing Evening, with the Alaskan edition treating passengers to the renowned Lumberjack Show, a celebration of Alaska’s rugged heritage, where local Lumberjacks showcase their skill, strength and traditions.

For more information or to explore Azamara’s Alaska offerings further visit www.azamara.com/destinations/alaska