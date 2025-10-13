Azamara Cruises Announces New 2026 AzAmazing Evenings®

Azamara Cruises, the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days, is thrilled to unveil 35 new AzAmazing Evenings for 2026. First launched in 2011 exclusively for Azamara guests, AzAmazing Evenings are one-of-a-kind, complimentary cultural celebrations that span the globe from the glaciers of Alaska to the temples of Japan, the savannas of Africa, the timeless Mediterranean, and the vibrant coasts of South America.

“With our late-night stays and extended evenings in port, Azamara provides guests with unique opportunities to enjoy destinations after dark,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. “Our new 2026 AzAmazing Evenings build on this initiative with experiences that truly showcase the heart of each destination and foster deeper connections with local culture, people, and traditions. It’s all part of Azamara’s commitment to Destination Immersion® and our promise to “Own the Night.”

Nearly every cruise of nine nights or longer features an AzAmazing Evening ashore, bringing guests closer to local culture in remarkable settings. Guests sailing on seven- and eight-night cruises will enjoy these extraordinary cultural evenings onboard, with rare exceptions such as select transoceanic crossings or charters.

The following highlights represent just a few of the new 2026 AzAmazing Evenings, many of which will be featured across multiple sailings throughout the year.

Highlights of the New 2026 AzAmazing Evenings:

Viva la Costa: Ecuadorian Rhythms Under the Glass Domes – Guayaquil, Ecuador

Passengers embarking on the 15-Night Mexico, Panama & Peru Cruise (January 6, 2026 – AzamaraOnward) will discover the spirit of Ecuador’s coast during an AzAmazing Evening at Guayaquil’s restored Palacio de Cristal. The night culminates with a performance by Orquesta de Mates y Bambúes Macolla, a Guayaquil-based ensemble that fuses indigenous craftsmanship and musical heritage using instruments made from mate gourds and bamboo, accompanied by coastal dancers showcasing Ecuador’s vibrant rhythms and cultural pride.

Traditions of Hiroshima: An Evening of Kagura, Myth & Dance – Hiroshima, Japan

The 14-Night Japan Intensive Cruise (March 13, 2026 - Azamara Pursuit) will offer guests a unique glimpse into Hiroshima through Hiroshima Kagura. The evening at the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima begins with a sake barrel opening ceremony, followed by a show featuring the dramatic Yamata-no-Orochi myth — the tale of a legendary eight-headed serpent — and the energetic Mihara Yassa Festival Dance, a centuries-old celebration of joy and community.

Sound, Light & Mombasa After Dark – Mombasa, Kenya

Guests departing on the 17-Night Eastern & Southern Africa Cruise (April 24, 2026 - Azamara Onward) will enjoy an AzAmazing Evening at Fort Jesus Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A candlelit walking tour through the fort’s passageways leads into a multi-sensory show blending Swahili rhythms, contemporary beats, local dancers, 3D projections, lasers, holograms, and fireworks, highlighting Mombasa’s colonial history and cultural resilience, with local snacks and drinks served during the evening.

Music Beneath the Rock: St. Michael’s Cave – Gibraltar, British Overseas Territory

Passengers on the 14-Night Grand Prix Cruise (May 28, 2026 - Azamara Onward) will experience an AzAmazing Evening in St. Michael’s Cave, illuminated by over a thousand candles. Guests begin with a welcome, chilled drink, and a local dessert before taking their seats among the cave’s soaring chambers. As the lights dim, a choreographed illumination reveals the contours of the rock, setting the stage for performances by an 18-piece string ensemble, the Gibraltar Youth Choir, and the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Band, blending music, light, and Gibraltar’s cultural spirit.

A Finnish Evening at the Helsinki Music Center – Helsinki, Finland

On the 11-Night Baltic Intensive Cruise (July 9, 2026 - Azamara Journey) guests will enjoy an AzAmazing Evening at the Helsinki Music Center. The evening begins with a sparkling wine welcome before guests are guided into the main concert hall, reserved exclusively for Azamara, where organist Miikka Kallio and artistic producer Vesa Ruotonen lead a one-hour performance featuring Finnish music, the world’s largest modern concert hall organ, and stunning visuals celebrating Finland’s musical heritage.

An Alaskan Adventure: Timber, Traditions & Toasts – Ketchikan, Alaska, USA

Guests embarking on the 12-Night Alaska Cruise (August 3, 2026 - Azamara Pursuit) will kick off their Alaskan adventure with an AzAmazing Evening in Ketchikan. Local beer, wine, and regional delicacies accompany live music and traditional Tlingit dance, leading to the Timber Carnival at the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, where lumberjacks compete in thrilling events from chopping and axe throwing to log rolling and the 50-foot speed climb.

Faces of Tradition: Dance, Acrobatics & Magic at Shanghai Centre – Shanghai, China

The 15-Night China Intensive Cruise (October 16, 2026 - Azamara Pursuit) will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy an AzAmazing Evening at the Shanghai Centre Theatre. The evening starts with cocktails and a meet-and-greet, followed by a dazzling cultural show featuring acrobatics, dance, folk music, Sichuan Opera face-changing, and magic, immersing guests in China’s rich artistic heritage.

From music and dance to local traditions and flavors, AzAmazing Evenings turn each port of call into an extraordinary celebration of sight, sound, and taste, helping guests create memories that last long after the cruise ends.

For more information or to book a cruise, please visit www.azamara.com.