IOC signs exclusive hospitality partnership with On Location

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled plans to introduce a new global hospitality model.

Travellers will have access to a single hospitality provider, On Location, which will hold the sole rights to sell packages including tickets, travel and accommodation.

The deal is expected to cover the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles 2028, as well as the Winter Olympics in Milan in 2026.

IOC president, Thomas Bach, said: “One of the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 is to deliver additional turnkey solutions that could be provided to Games to simplify the delivery complexity.

“This new solution will deliver a simplified, secure process for fans around the world to attend the Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The centralisation of the project also contributes greatly to better oversight and, with this, to good governance.”

The IOC claimed the new model will enhance services for athletes’ families and friends wanting to see their loved ones compete at the Games, with support for travel, access to accommodation, and other services, including dedicated ticket inventory.

On Location president, Paul Caine, said: “At On Location, we are dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional live event experiences that produce memories to last a lifetime.

“We are honoured to join the International Olympic Committee in reimagining hospitality at future Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we are committed to providing stakeholders, partners and fans around the globe with exclusive hospitality experiences that uniquely celebrate each host city.”

Image: Adam Stoltman / Alamy Stock Photo