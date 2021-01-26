Pacific Princess to join Azamara fleet

The new private equity owners of Azamara have unveiled plans to add a new ship to the fleet.

Following a full-ship renovation, investors Sycamore Partners said a fourth ship is scheduled to sail for its inaugural season in Europe in 2022.

She will join f Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit.

This news follows an announcement earlier this month that Sycamore Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Azamara, presently under the portfolio of Royal Caribbean Group.

The deal is expected to close in the first three months of the year.

“The addition of this ship is an important milestone and reflects Sycamore Partners’ commitment to supporting Azamara in its next phase of growth,” said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners.”

The additional ship – currently sailing as Pacific Princess for Carnival-owned Princess Cruises - is comparable in size to the existing fleet and will expand overall capacity by 33 per cent.

With this ship, guests will have the opportunity to visit unique, smaller ports and have a more intimate experience.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our fleet with a fourth ship, allowing us to visit even more regions of the world and better serve our guests,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“We look forward to launching even more unique and immersive itineraries and feel this is just the beginning of an exciting growth phase for Azamara.”

Prior to launch, the fourth ship will undergo an extensive refurbishment to match its sister ships and Azamara’s upmarket position, as well as offer unique onboard elements.

These updates will be similar to the renovations introduced most recently on Azamara Pursuit, bringing guests the experience of a boutique hotel at sea.