Emirates to return to Phuket as island reopens to tourists

Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from July 2nd, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists.

Furthermore, those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will enjoy hassle-free travel, with no quarantine on arrival.

The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in first and business class as well as economy class.

Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30 the same day.

The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05 the same day.

The four weekly services will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans.

The popular Thai destination remains a favourite among travellers from the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

Emirates also resumed flights to Bangkok since September, providing a daily service.

The carrier has been gradually rebuilding its global network, and has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations.