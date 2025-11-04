Great Rail Journeys Launches New Tour & Ocean Cruise Collection Aboard Azamara Vessels

The new collection has been thoughtfully curated by travel experts to bring each destination to life in a new style of holiday. On land, itineraries are infused with Great Rail Journey’s signature rail tours, where guests are guided by an expert Tour Manager, ensuring every moment is savoured and detail is taken care of, before boarding the ship to enjoy the luxury of boutique cruising.

Azamara ships offer exceptional destination access, allowing more time to explore some of the world’s most iconic locations, from cruising the Amalfi Coast to the spectacular Canadian Rockies. With around 700 passengers and a high crew-to-guest ratio, the immersive experience continues board, with complimentary AzAmazing events offering exclusive access to local performances, cultural traditions and unforgettable dining experiences. Excellent service, stylish accommodation with ocean views and expertly-curated itineraries allow travellers to discover the world’s most beautiful regions from fresh perspectives, completely carefree.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Great Rail Journeys leads the way in escorted travel and now offers over 250 tours across more than 40 countries. Catering specifically to the worldly traveller 55+ demographic, who seek differentiated travel experiences, Great Rail Journeys continues to diversify its product offer having recently announced a new Walking Tours collection. The Tour & Ocean Cruise collection builds on Great Rail Journeys’ successful river cruise offer, which launched in 2018 and now represents one fifth of the company’s total business.

Dave Riley, CEO at Great Rail Journeys, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new range of Tour & Ocean Cruise holidays, which builds on our popular rail and river cruise offering. We’re always looking for new ways to help our customers create lifelong memories, and these combined itineraries offer an unforgettable way to see the world by land and sea. Our signature rail tours are complemented by the luxury of ocean cruising, allowing customers to enjoy the freedom of an expertly guided tour with the style, comfort and charm of an Azamara cruise – with every detail taken care of.”

Great Rail Journeys is offering £1,000 off upgrades to a Veranda, Veranda Plus or Continental Suite, when booked before 15 December 2025.*

Glacier Express Tour & Italy, France, Spain Cruise

17 days from £4,999 pp

Experience two of Switzerland’s most famous rail journeys on a signature Great Rail Journeys escorted tour, before enjoying coastal views on a luxury Mediterranean cruise from Rome to Barcelona. Disembark at exquisite ports of call including Tuscany, Monaco, Marseille and Catalonia.

Lake Garda Tour & Venice, Sicily, Amalfi Cruise

16 days from £4,499 pp

Experience the timeless gems of Lake Garda on a signature Great Rail Journeys escorted tour, including historic Verona and an authentic Valpolicella winery. Embark on a luxury cruise from Venice, exploring elegant coastal towns along the Adriatic and the Amalfi Coast.

Gems of Tuscany Tour & Italy, France, Spain Cruise

16 days from £4,299pp

Uncover the beauty of Tuscany’s medieval towns and Renaissance cities before stepping aboard a luxury Mediterranean cruise from Rome to Barcelona. Enjoy attentive service and a perfect blend of discovery and indulgence.

Iconic Spain Tour & Italy, Croatia, Slovenia Cruise

21 days from £5,999pp

Explore the cities and acclaimed sights of Spain, discovering the culture and unique history with an experienced Great Rail Journeys Tour Manager. Embark on a luxury Mediterranean cruise to Venice, with impeccable service and elegant surroundings as you visit Monte Carlo, Amalfi and beyond.

Rocky Mountaineer Tour & Icy Strait, Ketchikan Cruise

18/20 days from £8,499pp

Marvel at Canada’s jaw-dropping landscapes, experiencing the Canadian Rockies aboard the world-famous Rocky Mountaineer train. Travel through the snow-covered peaks to Vancouver before setting sail through the Inside Passage to Alaska, visiting Gold Rush towns and nature-spotting locations.