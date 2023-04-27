Finavia and Helen team up to launch Helsinki Airport’s first high-power charging station for EV’s

Finavia and the energy company Helen will launch a new charging station for electric cars in front of Helsinki Airport.

This is the first high-power charging station at Helsinki Airport.

“The demand for electric cars has increased significantly, and it is great that, in cooperation with Helen, we are opening a new charging station for electric cars close to the airport,” says Jukka Isomäki, Head of Parking and Landside Traffic at Helsinki Airport.

The high-power charging station offered by Helen will be taken into use at the airport service station in early autumn 2023. The charging station will be available 24-hours a day and serve not only air passengers and the people who drive them to and from the airport, but also, for example, taxis and the customers of car rental companies.

“Charging an electric car at Helsinki Airport will become considerably faster. The charging station is Helen’s largest to date, and the total capacity of its eight charging points is 600 kilowatts,” says Kati Andersin, Head of E-Mobility at Helen.

All in all, Helsinki Airport has nearly 400 charging points for electric cars.

“Our parking halls P1 Premium and P2 have excellent facilities for electric cars, as they offer hundreds of charging points for electric cars. The third floor of the P2 building is entirely reserved for electric cars,” says Isomäki.

Electric cars can be charged in all of Finavia’s parking halls at Helsinki Airport.