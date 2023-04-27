Japan Airlines (JAL) Partners with Ghibli Park to Promote the World of Studio Ghibli

Japan Airlines (JAL) becomes an official partner of Ghibli Park – the place where guests can step into the world of Studio Ghibli – based on the concept of “Creating a park that will be loved for 100 years to come”.

Continuing the principles and achievements of EXPO 2005 AICHI JAPAN, Ghibli Park is located in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, creating a park that can be enjoyed by a diverse range of users.

JAL has a long and strong relationship with both Studio Ghibli and Aichi Prefecture. “Porco Rosso”, a co-production between Studio Ghibli and JAL released in 1992, is one Studio Ghibli’s most successful animated films. In 2012, JAL operated a Boeing 787-8 with designs supervised by director Hayao Miyazaki on international flights. As the official airline of EXPO 2005 AICHI JAPAN, JAL welcomed guests from various countries. Currently, JAL is engaged in activities to promote the attractiveness of Aichi Prefecture throughout Japan.

Based on previous achievements, JAL became an official partner of Ghibli Park and will promote the concept and attractions of Ghibli Park, where visitors can enjoy the world of various Studio Ghibli works on its vast grounds, not only to Japan but also to countries around the world.

JAL will also contribute to the revitalization of Aichi Prefecture and the surrounding areas through the creation of a park that will continue to be loved by many visitors from Japan and abroad for many years to come.

What is Ghibli Park?

Three areas – ‘Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse’, ‘Hill of Youth’, and ‘Dondoko Forest’ – were opened last November in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park (Moricoro Park) as park facilities expressing the world of Studio Ghibli’s works. This year, the second phase of the park is scheduled to open ‘Mononoke Village’ this autumn and ‘Valley of Witches’ in March 2024.

Please visit the official website for more information : https://ghibli-park.jp/en/