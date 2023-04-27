Iberia and UNICEF Spain celebrate 10 years of alliance for child vaccination programs

Coinciding with World Immunisation Week, Iberia and UNICEF Spain celebrate the strategic alliance that has brought them together for ten years to support regular vaccination programmes for vulnerable children.

A decade in which this alliance has made it possible to vaccinate more than one million children thanks to the support of the airline’s customers and employees.

During this time, the airline has been committed to vaccination as the most effective, economical, and straightforward way to save lives, supporting UNICEF in the national child immunisation programmes of Afghanistan, Angola, Chad, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Sudan, and Yemen.

In this way, the alliance contributes to the supply of routine vaccines that UNICEF administers regularly as part of extensive immunisation campaigns, as well as to the distribution of supplies to reinforce the cold chain so that the vaccines are stored properly. It also supports, for example, the training of health professionals and the launching of campaigns to promote the importance of vaccines, all leading to strengthening national health systems and guaranteeing the protection and survival of children against preventable diseases such as polio and measles.

In the most difficult moments of the pandemic, the alliance also supported COVAX, the global mechanism for the equitable distribution of vaccines against COVID-19, in which UNICEF played a key role. Thanks to donations from Iberia customers, UNICEF was able to supply 29,000 people in low- and low-middle-income countries with COVID-19 vaccines.

Likewise, for the last two years the alliance has been active in a new area of collaboration that, beyond strategic financing, contributes and puts the knowledge and experience of Iberia’s logistics teams, fleet, and commercial routes at the service of children. And this is possible thanks to the addition of IAG Cargo to the alliance as logistics facilitator. Under this new collaboration framework, in November 2021 a shipment of humanitarian supplies was sent to Haiti following the earthquake that shook the southwest of the country.

“We must congratulate ourselves on the great impact that the Iberia-UNICEF Spain alliance has had every day for ten years. At a time when we are seeing the greatest setbacks in childhood vaccination worldwide in decades, it is essential to continue having the support of committed companies such as Iberia, which are evolving and providing more and more value for children. It is precisely this type of long-term alliances that guarantee systemic and lasting changes in the lives of the most vulnerable boys and girls”, said the president of UNICEF Spain, Gustavo Suárez Pertierra.

For his part, Javier Sánchez-Prieto, CEO of Iberia, said, “We are truly proud of our collaboration with UNICEF, and very grateful for both the work carried out by this organisation and the generous contributions of our customers. We hope that you will continue to support this project and that, together, we can contribute to providing better healthcare to more children around the world”.

Micro-Donations to Support Child Vaccination

Iberia was the first airline globally to activate the micro-donation system to support UNICEF with the online purchase of plane tickets. In this way, Iberia customers who buy a ticket through Iberia.com may support the work that UNICEF carries out with vaccination programmes for vulnerable children.

Donations (between €3 and €20) are made through the ticket reservation and payment platform developed by Amadeus within the framework of its global alliance with UNICEF. As of today, the funds mobilised among the airline’s passengers thanks to this agreement exceed €1.3 million.