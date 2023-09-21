Filip Pavloski appointed F&B Manager at Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights. Filip brings more than 12 years’ experience, including nearly a decade in Dubai, to Premier Inn, where he is overseeing operations at the ever-popular Mr Toad’s and Lily’s Pad venues.

Born in Macedonia, Filip plans to enhance the entertainment offerings at Premier Inn Barsha Heights, with live tribute bands, more theme nights, bingo and additional quiz nights aimed at local residents as well as in house hotel guests.

Premier Inn Barsha Heights, currently rated 7 out of more than 1,100 hotels in Dubai on TripAdvisor, opened in March 2022 as the 11th Premier Inn hotel in the Middle East. Mr Toad’s is a firm favourite for live, big-screen sports action, hearty food and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Recent additions to the offerings at Mr Toad’s include a Saturday afternoon brunch with live entertainment at AED199, a Sunday night quiz, complete with double-roast dinner and drink package at AED95 and an all-day, every day happy hour.

Amer Ammar, General Manager, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, said: “Mr Toad’s is much more than a great place to eat, drink and watch live sport. It’s part of the community and, for many local residents, almost like a second home. Filip joins us at our busiest time of year, with the winter sports season firmly under way, the peak travel period around the corner and the festive season coming up, and we look forward to launching an exciting range of entertainment and events at our much-loved F&B destinations.”