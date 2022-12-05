RIU opens Riu Palace Kukulkan, its fifth hotel in Cancun and 22nd in Mexico

RIU Hotels & Resorts has inaugurated a new 5-star establishment with 428 rooms on the beach in Cancun, Riu Palace Kukulkan. The new hotel offers 24-hour All-Inclusive service and is Adults Only.

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of RIU in Mexico, a country that has become RIU’s main international destination with 22 hotels in five Caribbean and Pacific states, which have a total of 12,000 rooms and provide employment to almost 9,000 collaborators.

The rooms are bright and spacious with views of the Caribbean Sea and a colour palette dominated by natural and earth tones, giving the rooms a warm feel. Reception has sophisticated decor with ever-elegant marble and wood, which, in combination with the indirect, modest lighting, give guests a warm welcome. Enormous green columns preside over the lobby and contrast with the comfortable curved white sofas that add distinction in combination with the spectacular lighting fixtures.

The new hotel offers guests a wide array of culinary choices with a total of seven restaurants: the main Don Julio, a great buffet with terrace; the Japanese restaurant Sunakku; the Krystal, with fusion food; the Mexican restaurant la Casa de las Flores; the Italian restaurant Rossini; a poolside steakhouse perfect for meat lovers; and the grill Pepe’s Food with barbecue delights served throughout the day. It also has five bars: the lobby bar Daiquiri, with a mixology specialist and daily signature cocktail; Capuchino patisserie and ice cream shop; la Latina lounge; Mamasita pool bar; and the Lounge bar.

Outside, guests will be able to enjoy up to four pools in addition to direct beach access from the hotel. They will also have wellness and beauty services available at Renova Spa. The new Riu Palace Kukulkan boasts a privileged location on the beach and across from the popular “La Isla” shopping centre. It is also well connected to the archaeological areas of the Yucatan as well as the city of Cancun and its international airport (CUN).



One of the new hotel’s special features is that interested guests will be able to book Elite Club by RIU rooms. Guests selecting this exclusive service will have access to separate and personalised check-in and late check-out, a welcome gift, aromatherapy and a Premium beverage dispenser, among many other perks. Guests who choose the new Elite Club option will also receive a special welcome with a letter from the hotel manager, a gift with the Elite Club logo and a bottle of wine or cava to celebrate the start of their holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT



With this new opening, the hotel chain now has 22 hotels in six destinations in Mexico: five in Cancun (Riu Palace Kukulkan, Riu Palace Las Americas, Riu Palace Peninsula, Riu Cancun and Riu Caribe); three in Costa Mujeres (Riu Latino, Riu Dunamar and Riu Palace Costa Mujeres); the Riu Plaza Guadalajara, in Jalisco; three in Los Cabos (Riu Palace Baja California, Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas and Riu Santa Fe); three in Riviera Nayarit (Riu Jalisco, Riu Palace Pacifico and Riu Vallarta); the Riu Emerald Bay, in Mazatlán; and six in Playa del Carmen (Riu Lupita, Riu Palace Mexico, Riu Palace Riviera Maya, Riu Playacar, Riu Tequila and Riu Yucatan), the Riu Yucatan being the first hotel the chain opened in Mexico in 1997.