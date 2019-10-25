LATAM touches down in Montego Bay, Jamaica

LATAM Airlines Group has launched a new, non-stop service between its hub in Lima, capital of Peru, and Montego Bay in Jamaica.

The three-times weekly frequency arrived for the first time at Sangster International Airport in the Caribbean tourism capital earlier.

Jamaica tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, was among the passengers onboard LATAM flight number 2764, which arrived at 17:07 today.

The inaugural flight will be welcomed by other tourism officials and diplomats from several nations.

Jamaica currently gets the bulk of its visitors from the United States, followed by Canada and the United Kingdom.

However, minister Bartlett has pushed for new connections to South America, growing new markets.

Pablo Chiozza, LATAM vice-president, noted: “Montego Bay will be our fifth destination in the Caribbean.

“The addition of the Montego Bay-Lima route is part of our commitment to offer more leisure travel options to our passengers.”

LATAM Airlines Group is Latin America’s largest airline group, operating more than 1,200 flights per day.

The airline transports 67 million passengers per year.

It has one of the largest route networks in the world, offering air services to around 140 destinations in 25 countries, with a significant presence in six domestic markets in Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Jamaica itself is considered the World’s Leading Family Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.