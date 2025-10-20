Fairmont Amman earns one MICHELIN Key in inaugural global hotel selection

Fairmont Amman, part of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, is proud to announce it has been awarded one MICHELIN Key in the first-ever global MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection — a new international benchmark celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels.

This distinction places Fairmont Amman among a select group of properties recognized by MICHELIN Inspectors for delivering an extraordinary hospitality experience, evaluated through the same rigor and integrity that made the MICHELIN Stars the ultimate symbol of gastronomic excellence.

Set within the heart of Amman, Fairmont Amman is where Jordanian hospitality meets the ultimate modern-day luxury. With its spacious suites, upscale culinary journey and distinguished service, the social epicenter turns moments into special memories.

“Fairmont Amman is proud to be recognized with one MICHELIN key – a celebration of our journey, our people, and our purpose. This milestone reflects the passion and precision of our team, united in delivering heartfelt service and unforgettable experiences. Standing at the crossroads of Jordanian heritage and global excellence, we remain committed to elevating hospitality and showcasing the very best Jordan to the world.” commented Nikolaos Kaloudis, Hotel Manager.

The MICHELIN Key Selection represents a significant evolution for the MICHELIN Guide, which now honors not only restaurants but also hotels that redefine the art of travel. Each Key is awarded following independent evaluations by MICHELIN Inspectors, based on five universal criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, personality and character, value for the experience, and contribution to the local destination.

• One MICHELIN Key signifies a very special stay — A true gem with personality. Service always goes the extra mile, and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range.

• Two MICHELIN Keys celebrate an exceptional stay — A hotel that’s unique in every way, where a memorable experience is always a guarantee. A hotel of character and charm, run with obvious pride and considerable care.

• Three MICHELIN Keys honor an extraordinary stay — The ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary stays and a destination for the trip of a lifetime.



With this recognition, Fairmont Amman joins a global community of over 7,000 distinguished hotels featured in the MICHELIN Guide’s newly launched integrated platform, offering travelers seamless access to book and experience the world’s most remarkable stays.