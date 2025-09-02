FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS TURNS UP THE VOLUME ON LUXE AUDIO WITH NEW DEVIALET SOUND PARTNERSHIP

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, world-renowned hospitality brand and one of Accor’s leading luxury brands are setting a new standard for sound across Fairmont’s 96 hotels and resorts globally through a newly curated partnership with Devialet. The global leader in luxury sound technology will further elevate Fairmont’s signature guest experience, with cutting-edge audio innovation. Serving as the sound solution provider across Fairmont’s iconic global destinations, Devialet will further develop a series of guest touchpoints at partner properties including enhancing the Fairmont Gold, in-room and in-lobby experiences; providing a hand-picked range of audio products available for purchase at the Fairmont Store; as well as Making Special Happen in audio through special Fairmont pop-ups and events throughout the year.

This new partnership underscores Fairmont’s longstanding connection to music and culture - a relationship that has transformed its hotels into legendary stages for some of the world’s greatest performers, including David Bowie, Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Igor Stravinsky, Tony Bennett, and Louis Armstrong. This new collaboration with Devialet builds on this rich legacy, bringing state-of-the-art sound experiences that allow guests to feel, not just hear, the music that defines Fairmont’s history.

Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, commented: “As a brand that has been celebrating since 1907, music has always been integral to the Fairmont guest experience and partnering with Devialet allows us to further honor this heritage, while delivering the next generation of immersive sound experiences for guests. Fairmont hotels are social epicenters that blend genuine encounters with the heart of the action, creating vibrant spaces where communities gather which is why our partnership with Devialet is a natural transition.”

Jacques Demont, CEO of Devialet, said: “Our partnership with Fairmont is a natural dialog between two brands that have made the guest experience their signature. We share a quest to transform moments into lasting memories. By weaving Devialet’s sound signature into the heart of Fairmont’s spaces, we are making acoustic excellence a new cornerstone of hospitality, where each stay becomes an immersive and vibrant experience.”

Devialet is well known for embodying the art of sound through its advanced proprietary technology, distinctive design, superior performance and loyal following from global sound-connoisseurs. Through a series of curated guest touchpoints, Fairmont and Devialet are setting a new standard for luxury hospitality including:

Transformative Soundscapes in Fairmont Gold Guestrooms and Hotel Lobbies…Fairmont lobbies have long served as the heart of the communities they reside in, where unforgettable first impressions are made, meaningful connections take root and legacies continue to unfold. With Devialet’s advanced sound technology, these vibrant spaces will be enhanced with curated soundscapes that subtly evolve throughout the day, complementing each destination’s audio character. Similarly, from inside the comfort of select Fairmont Gold guestrooms, whether unwinding after a long day of outdoor pursuits or preparing for a special evening out, Devialet’s bespoke ‘sound journeys’ - paired with delicate lighting cues - will create a multi-sensory sanctuary transforming guestrooms and suites into a private haven of well-being.

Recreate the Fairmont Experience in Your Home at Fairmont Store…Everyone is invited to shop select Devialet products including Gemini earbuds and the Mania Bluetooth speaker, both great for travel. Similarly, coming online soon will be Devialet’s Phantom Speaker for home use. Experience the same rich, immersive sound that enhances your stay, then bring it home to recreate the Fairmont ambiance every day. The Fairmont Store offers an exclusive collection of products inspired by the elegance and legacy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. From sumptuous luxury bedding and premium teas and coffees to refined home décor and more, each item captures the signature hospitality and timeless style of Fairmont.

Fairmont and Devialet ‘Make Special Happen’…In celebration of the new partnership, Fairmont and Devialet will unveil a series of curated activations across select Fairmont properties worldwide including:

Disappearing Bar Pop Ups: Inspired by Fairmont’s legendary cocktail culture, the Disappearing Bar pop-up will pair signature libations with Devialet-powered soundscapes, creating a multi-sensory journey through music and mixology commencing with a series of ‘under the neon sign’ cocktail and live music activations during September 2025 at Fairmont Royal York.

Party Like Its 1907 Sound Series: Special listening sessions and live performances will revisit iconic concerts hosted in past years at Fairmont hotels, allowing guests to relive historic moments with Devialet’s unmatched acoustic clarity.