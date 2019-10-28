Fairmont the Palm to welcome new yoga event later this month

Fairmont the Palm is hosting a Vinyasa flow yoga and meditation event on November 16th.

The gathering will take place from 20:00-22:00 as part of the hotel’s monthly wellness evenings.

Encouraging residents and visitors in Dubai to get together, resident yoga instructor Melanie Swan and Fairmont the Palm will welcome both male and female guests to an hour-long intermediate yoga session followed by 30 minutes of meditation on the resort’s white sand beach.

The evening will also feature healthy refreshments for the evening, where guests will also receive a welcome gift from Rituals cosmetics.

Towels and yoga mats are provided.

The event is priced at AED 80 per person and AED 150 for two people.

