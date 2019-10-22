Garcia handed chief financial officer role at Embraer

The board of directors at Embraer has elected Antonio Carlos Garcia as the company’s new chief financial officer and investor relations officer.

He will replace Nelson Salgado, who will move to serve as Embraer’s chief operations officer.

The change will be effective as of January 1st.

Garcia has extensive experience in finance, accounting and procurement at multinational companies.

He worked for nine years at ThyssenKrupp, where he served as the global chief financial officer of the forged technologies business unit, in Germany.

Previously, he worked for six years at the ZF Group, in Brazil, and over 18 years at Siemens, in various business segments.

Salgado, who has worked at Embraer for over 30 years, will lead Embraer’s operations as chief operations officer.